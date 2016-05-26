FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says India's new bankruptcy code to boost significantly bargaining power of creditors as against large debtors
May 26, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says India's new bankruptcy code to boost significantly bargaining power of creditors as against large debtors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Indian Banks

* India’s new bankruptcy code to boost significantly bargaining power of creditors as against large debtors

* India's new bankruptcy code will significantly boost bargaining power of creditors against large debtors for resolution of distressed assets

* Current weak legal framework for asset resolution has been a key structural credit weakness for Indian banks

* Limited timeframe strengthens the banks’ bargaining power over delinquent borrowers Source text for Eikon: )

