May 26 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv :

* Ablynx to present a post-hoc analysis of the Phase II TITAN study with caplacizumab in acquired TTP patients at the 21st congress of the European hematology association

* Post-hoc analysis of the TITAN data showed that treatment with caplacizumab significantly reduced a composite endpoint of major thromboembolic events and mortality