BRIEF-KWS Saat 9-month 2015/2016 net sales up at 833.2 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KWS Saat 9-month 2015/2016 net sales up at 833.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - KWS Saat SE :

* Reports a rise in net sales for KWS group of 833.2 million euros ($931.77 million), or 7.1 pct, after end of the first nine months of fiscal 2015/2016

* 9-month income (EBIT) was down year on year 128.7 million euros (140.1 million euros year ago)

* Confirms the full-year targets: net sales growth will be 5% to 10%; the EBIT margin is expected to be at least 10%

* 9-mth net income 96.6 million euros vs 103.2 million euros yr ago Source text - bit.ly/1sAnZrP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

