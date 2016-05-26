BRIEF-Famous Brands buys Oceana Groups Lamberts Bay Foods

May 26 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd :

* A cquired 100% of business of Lamberts Bay Foods (lbf), a wholly-owned subsidiary of jse-listed Oceana Group Limited (oceana).

* LBF staff who are currently beneficiaries of oceana empowerment trust will not be affected by this transaction and will continue to receive their share of benefits

* Purchase consideration falls below threshold of a categorised transaction in terms of listings requirements of JSE Limited