May 26 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Kenya Ltd :

* Period ended March 2016 group total interest income of 3.52 billion shillings versus 3.08 billion shillings year ago

* Period ended March 2016 group profit before tax of 477.9 million shillings versus 707.3 million shillings year ago Source : j.mp/22pTRvT Further company coverage: