BRIEF-UNIQA Insurance Group Q1 earnings before taxes down at 41.6 mln euros
May 26, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-UNIQA Insurance Group Q1 earnings before taxes down at 41.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - UNIQA Insurance Group AG :

* Outlook for 2016 confirmed: earnings before taxes up to 50 per cent lower than record result for 2015 due to high future investments

* Q1 earnings before taxes down by 52.4 million euros at 41.6 million euros (-55.7 per cent) as a result of decreased investment income

* Q1 net investment income decreases by 111.7 million euros to 125.5 million euros (-47.1 per cent)

* Q1 above-average improvement in combined ratio from 98.8 per cent to 95.8 per cent

* Premiums written fell by 15.7 per cent to 1,718.7 million euros ($1.92 billion)in first three months of 2016

* Q1 consolidated profit (net profit for the period attributable to the shareholders of UNIQA Insurance Group AG) decreased by 56.9 per cent to 33.2 million euros(1 - 3/2015: 76.9 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

