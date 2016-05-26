FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tate & Lyle says FY adjusted pretax profit up 5 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tate & Lyle says FY adjusted pretax profit up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc

* Reg-Tate & Lyle Plc final results

* Group performed solidly with adjusted profit before tax up 5% (1% in constant currency), in line with expectations

* Final dividend proposed at 19.8p, making an unchanged total dividend of 28.0p, as previously indicated

* Fy adjusted diluted earnings per share up 2.5p (8%) at 34.5p

* Return on capital employed down to 11.3% (90 bps) reflecting Eaststarch re-alignment and capital expenditure

* Turning to outlook for 2017 financial year, subject to currency movements, we are confident group will continue to make progress in line with our plan and towards our 2020 ambition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.