May 26 (Reuters) - Axactor Publ Ab :

* Completed private placement

* Has raised approximately 375 million Norwegian crowns ($45.19 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement

* Private placement consists of 220,400,000 new shares at price of 1.70 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2975 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)