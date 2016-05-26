BRIEF-Imagination Tech warns on full-year revenue and loss

May 26 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc
* Year-End trading and restructuring update
* Underlying performance, before one-off items, has continued to be broadly in line with expectations
* Royalty revenue was slightly ahead with licensing revenue behind
* Now expects revenues and adjusted loss before interest and tax from continuing operations to be materially below market expectations
* One-Off contract adjustments and bad debts have no negative impact on fy17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)