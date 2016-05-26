BRIEF-Car dealership Inchcape says 2016 performance in line with expectations

May 26 (Reuters) - Inchcape Plc

* Performance at start of 2016 reflects quality of our operations and our strong fundamentals

* In four months to the end of April, Group revenue £2.472bn, increased by 12.8% at actual currency and 11.7% at constant currency

* Like for like (lfl) revenue was up by 12.4% at actual currency and 11.3% at constant currency

* Our performance this year is in-line with expectations. We continue to expect to deliver a solid constant currency performance in 2016. Further company coverage: (London newsroom)