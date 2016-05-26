FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paradox Interactive: Price in offering set at SEK 33/share
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 26, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paradox Interactive: Price in offering set at SEK 33/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Paradox Interactive AB IPO-PARADOX.ST:

* Price in offering of co’s share on Nasdaq First North Premier has been set at 33 Swedish crowns ($3.98) per share, corresponding a valuation of company of 3.49 billion

* Offering comprises a total of 16,327,400 existing shares

* All shares are offered by selling shareholders in Paradox, corresponding to about 15 percent of the total shares in the company and offering size of 539 million crowns

* Fredrik Wester and Spiltan will continue to be long-term shareholders in Paradox with 33.3 pct and 30.5 pct of shares in company respectively

* Trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier commences on May 31, under trading symbol PDX Source text: bit.ly/248LEeQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2880 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.