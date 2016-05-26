BRIEF-Sophos Group sees free cash flow doubling in year ahead

May 26 (Reuters) - Sophos Group Plc

* For year-ending 31 march 2017, expects to deliver mid-teens percent billings growth on a like-for-like basis whilst also delivering modest cash ebitda margin expansion

* Unlevered free cash flow is expected to approximately double in fy17

* Fy16 like-for-like billings grew 19.7 percent year-over-year

* Revenue $478.2, up 7.1 percent

* Exceptional items of $41.9 million reflected in an operating loss of $32.7 million