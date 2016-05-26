BRIEF-Electra Private Equity appoints Edward Bramson as interim CEO

May 26 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Review remains on track for completion in autumn and board has not yet reached any decisions on optimal strategy

* Appointed serving non- executive director Edward Bramson as unpaid interim chief executive officer

* Search for a chief financial officer is also under way

* Served notice of termination of MIG under which management of co’s operations, investments is outsourced to Electra Partners

* David Lis and Paul Goodson have agreed to join board as non-executive directors with immediate effect