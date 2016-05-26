FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oasmia says to ramp up commercialization efforts for XR17
May 26, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Oasmia says to ramp up commercialization efforts for XR17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Says to identify international partners for marketing, distribution and new product development based on the company’s nanotechnology XR17

* Says to ramp up commercialization efforts following positive clinical developments and recent submissions for marketing approval

* Says has already initiated this process by hosting introductory and in-depth conversations with multiple potential partners

* Says views this step as a crucial objective following its recent submissions, and its anticipated submission to the FDA in the end of 2016/2017

* Says has disclosed that it has reviewed term sheets for the licensing of its XR17 excipient technology, an innovative drug delivery program that the Company believes possesses significant potential across many pharmaceutical indications beyond the cytostatic drug market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
