May 26 (Reuters) - Olainfarm As

* Plans that sales of Sia Tonus Elast in 2016 could increase to 9 million euros ($10.05 million)

* Net profit could remain at level of 2015, and be at about 1.7 million euros

* Is expected that within next three years profit and sales of Tonus Elast could increase by 50%

* Significant sales increase to Russia in Ukraine is planned for very near future