May 26 (Reuters) - Pegroco Invest AB :

* European Investment Bank (EIB) agrees financing deal with Pegroco’s portfolio company Flexenclosure

* Financing deal is of 7.5 million euro ($8.38 million)

* EIB loan will support expansion of Flexenclosure's research and development activities Source text: bit.ly/20FhtLr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)