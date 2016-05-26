FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vilniaus Degtine AB: According to court decision none of producers is granted exclusive rights to "999" trademark
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
May 26, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vilniaus Degtine AB: According to court decision none of producers is granted exclusive rights to "999" trademark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Vilniaus Degtine AB :

* Supreme Court of Lithuania passed decision in dispute of Vilniaus Degtin with other manufacturer of alcoholic drinks Stumbras AB

* According to court neither manufacturer should be granted exclusive rights to 999 sign which is digital version of protected geographical indication ‘Trejos Devynerios’

* According to court decision economic entities could use the 999 element in different graphical expressions and on different labels, but nobody should have exclusive rights to this element in terms of trademark law for products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.