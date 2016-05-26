FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OGK-2 Q1 profit for period down at RUB 2.67 billion
May 26, 2016

BRIEF-OGK-2 Q1 profit for period down at RUB 2.67 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - OGK-2 PJSC :

* Q1 profit for period 2.67 billion roubles ($40.94 million)versus 3.67 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 profit decrease is mainly related to costs of credits and loan servicing, received for realization of investment program for capacity supply agreements

* Q1 revenue 32.12 billion roubles versus 31.10 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 5.97 billion roubles versus 5.7 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TYg12h, bit.ly/1sAxveK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.2243 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

