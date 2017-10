May 26 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Board of Directors decided to withdraw its proposal for subsequent offering

* Says the company’s existing shareholders have been able to neutralize dilutive effect of share issue, which was adopted on April 22, by buying shares in open market at price below subscription price of 2.00 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)