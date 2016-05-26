FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Minerva Neuro announces positive results from phase IIB trial of MIN-101 monotherapy in schizophrenia
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Minerva Neuro announces positive results from phase IIB trial of MIN-101 monotherapy in schizophrenia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Minerva Neurosciences Inc

* Minerva neurosciences announces positive results from phase IIB trial of min-101 monotherapy in schizophrenia

* Statistically significant improvement in panss negative symptoms and total panss scores observed

* Says min-101 shown to be statistically superior on key secondary endpoints

* Says effect of min-101 demonstrated to be specific for negative symptoms and not secondary to improvement in other symptoms

* Says study successfully achieved its primary endpoint

* Says min-101 generally reported to be well tolerated, incidence, types of side effects did not differ significantly between min-101 group, placebo

* Says believe that min-101 may be a candidate for potential treatment of other indications in addition to schizophrenia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
