BRIEF-Gogo gets proposal from airline customer for connectivity service on fleet
May 26, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gogo gets proposal from airline customer for connectivity service on fleet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Gogo Inc:

* On May 25, received proposal from airline customer provide connectivity service on portion of airline’s domestic fleet - SEC filing

* In light of proposal, intends not to proceed with offering of $525 million in aggregate principal amount of 12.00% senior secured notes due 2022

* Details of arrangement remain subject to negotiation and there can be no assurance that a mutually satisfactory agreement will be reached Source text - 1.usa.gov/1U9fVVm Further company coverage:

