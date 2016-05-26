FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sears Holdings on call - do not intend to borrow money to fund continued operating losses
May 26, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sears Holdings on call - do not intend to borrow money to fund continued operating losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp

* On call - do not intend to borrow money to fund continued operating losses

* On call - intend to increase level of member engagement while focusing on best members, best stores and best categories

* Expect rent obligations will fall as space in stores is recaptured as part of reconfiguration of footprint or exiting leases from July

* Our primary focus for 2016 is to generate positive EBITDA

* On call- are more aggressively evaluating physical store footprint and accelerating closing of unprofitable stores Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
