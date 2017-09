May 26 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces dosing of first patient in pivotal Phase 3 tivo 3 study of tivozanib in renal cell carcinoma

* Top line readout of study is currently projected for Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)