BRIEF-CTS Eventim Q1 revenue up at 163.2 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CTS Eventim Q1 revenue up at 163.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - CTS Eventim :

* Q1 revenue of CTS Group rose to 163.2 million euros ($182.38 million)and thus by 7.6% (Q1/2015: 151.7 million euros)

* Q1 normalised EBITDA figure increased by 5.5% to 38.8 million euros (Q1/2015: 36.8 million euros), and EBITDA by 4.8% to 38.5 million euros (Q1/2015: 36.8 million euros)

* Slight improvement in group earnings is nevertheless expected for 2016 as a whole, due to positive growth in ticketing segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
