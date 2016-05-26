BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch says Q1 same store sales fell 4 percent

May 26 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co
* Abercrombie & Fitch reports first quarter results
* Net sales for Q1 of $685.5 million were down 3% over last year, with comparable sales for Q1 down 4%
* Gaap net loss per diluted share of $0.59 for Q1 ended april 30, 2016
* Q1 same store sales fell 4 percent
* GAAP loss per diluted share for quarter adversely impacted by about $0.05 related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates
* Qtrly comparable sales for Abercrombie down 8 percent
* Qtrly comparable sales for Hollister flat
* “We expect Q2 to remain challenging, but to see better results in back half of year”
* Company continues to expect capital expenditures in range of $150 million to $175 million for full year
* Results for quarter reflect significant traffic headwinds, particularly in international markets, in U.S. Flagship and tourist stores
* Anticipates closing up to 60 stores in U.S. during fiscal year through natural lease expirations
* Gross profit rate for Q1 was 62.1%, 410 basis points higher than last year
* Abercrombie & Fitch co sees 2016 gross margin rate up slightly to last year’s rate of 61.9%
* Abercrombie & Fitch co sees gross margin rate down modestly in Q2
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51, revenue view $710.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S