BRIEF-Foschini Group says group turnover for the year up 31.2 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Foschini Group says group turnover for the year up 31.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd :

* Reviewed preliminary condensed consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2016

* Fy group turnover up 31,2% to r21,1 billion (excluding phase eight: 11,6%)

* Fy headline earnings per share from continuing operations (excluding once-off acquisition costs) up 17,6% to 1 055,8 cents

* Final distribution of 385,0 cents per share - an 18,5% increase

* Outlook for both global and domestic economy remains challenging and uncertain

* Remain concerned about impact of introduction of affordability regulations on our ability to open new accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
