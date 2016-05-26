BRIEF-MGT Capital to name Eric Anderson as chief technology officer

May 26 (Reuters) - MGT Capital :

* To buy secure file sharing technology; major terms of deal include payment to Demonsaw Llc members of 20 million restricted shares of MGT stock

* Proposed share issuance is expected to amount to approximately 28% of the co’s common stock on pro-forma fully diluted basis at closing

* To acquire certain technology and assets from Demonsaw LLC

* In conjunction with anticipated deal, announced proposed appointment of Eric J. Anderson as chief technology officer upon closing of deal

* To acquire certain technology and assets from Demonsaw LLC