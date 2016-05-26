FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dollar Tree CEO on conf call- "In all retail cycles consumers are looking for value"
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dollar Tree CEO on conf call- "In all retail cycles consumers are looking for value"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc

* On conf call- top-performing categories included household products, food, snacks and beverage and party supplies

* On conf call- same-store sales growth was strongest in the Mid Atlantic followed closely by the midwest and the northeast

* On conf call- primary contributor to year-over-year increase in inventory levels relates to west coast port disruptions a year ago

* On conf call- believe current inventory levels appropriate to support scheduled new store openings and q2 sales initiatives

* On conf call- inventory per selling square foot increased 7.2% at Q1 quarter end

* On conf call- have budgeted lower diesel fuel and import freight costs than a year ago in outlook

* Ceo on conf call- “in all retail cycles consumers are looking for value no matter what the state of the economy”

* Exec on conf call- “when times are tough we’ll sell more consumer goods when times improve we sell a little more discretionary”

* Exec on conf call- in Q1 sold a little more discretionary product because of the impact of easter

* Exec on conf call- our discretionary business has been a very bright spot for us, outpacing our consumables this quarter Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.