BRIEF-Huge Group sees FY HEPS of 18.51 cents
May 26, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Huge Group sees FY HEPS of 18.51 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Huge Group Ltd

* Earnings and headline earnings per share increased by 45% when compared to previous financial year

* Fy revenue increased by 6% when compared to previous financial year

* During year under review, average monthly sales of telephone lines was 810 units (fy2015: 1 040 units, fy2014: 689 units and fy2013: 309 units)

* Board has decided not to declare a further dividend for year ended 29 february 2016

* Fy total revenue at 216.5 million rand versus 204.6 million rand a year earlier

* Fy headline earnings per share at 18.51 cents versus 12.78 cents a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
