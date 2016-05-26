BRIEF-Huge Group sees FY HEPS of 18.51 cents

May 26 (Reuters) - Huge Group Ltd
* Earnings and headline earnings per share increased by 45% when compared to previous financial year
* Fy revenue increased by 6% when compared to previous financial year
* During year under review, average monthly sales of telephone lines was 810 units (fy2015: 1 040 units, fy2014: 689 units and fy2013: 309 units)
* Board has decided not to declare a further dividend for year ended 29 february 2016
* Fy total revenue at 216.5 million rand versus 204.6 million rand a year earlier
* Fy headline earnings per share at 18.51 cents versus 12.78 cents a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: