May 26 (Reuters) - Esi Group Sa

* Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2016 up 13.7 pct

* Q1 revenue 27.4 million euros ($30.64 million) versus 24.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1sRG6uh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)