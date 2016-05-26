FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carbios granted to US patents
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carbios granted to US patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Carbios SA :

* Carbios announces the grant of two key US patents and exercises its related worldwide licensing options for the production of biodegradable plastics

* First is for proprietary process of enzyme inclusion in plastics for which patents have been granted in France and in USA

* Second covers a pla1-degrading strain for which requests have also been granted in France, Europe, USA, Mexico, China and Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

