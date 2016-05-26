FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Salvepar exits real estate investments in Vietnam
May 26, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Salvepar exits real estate investments in Vietnam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Salvepar SA :

* Salvepar exits its real estate investments in Vietnam

* Expected proceeds for salvepar are estimated to be 12.4 million euros ($13.9 million)

* Closing of two of the three sale transactions has already taken place and the final sale should complete in June 2016

* Signature of binding agreements for the sale of the three real estate assets located in Vietnam in which Salvepar co-invested with crescent point in Oct. 2014 Source text: bit.ly/25k68DR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

