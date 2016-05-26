FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ETE files counterclaim saying Williams breached deal pact
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ETE files counterclaim saying Williams breached deal pact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity Lp

* Filed its affirmative defenses and counterclaim in lawsuit brought by Williams Companies Inc.

* Counterclaim alleges that Williams has breached merger agreement entered into with ETE on September 28, 2015

* ETE seeks a declaratory judgment that Williams has breached merger agreement

* ETE seeks a judgment that due to Williams’ breaches of agreement, ETE is entitled to immediately terminate merger agreement

* In event Latham & Watkins is not able to deliver a tax opinion prior to June 28, 2016 ETE will be entitled to terminate agreement without penalty

* In event ETE is entitled to and terminates merger due to change of Williams recommendation of deal, Williams would owe ETE fee of $1.48 billion

* ETE believes that there is a substantial risk that closing condition relating to tax opinion will not be met or waived

* On May 24, district court of Dallas, Texas granted a motion to dismiss lawsuit brought by Williams against Kelcy Warren Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.