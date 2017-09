May 26 (Reuters) - Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :

* Shareholders approve 10 million euros ($11.18 million) capital increase reserved to GB Holding Srl

* Subscription price set at 0.005 euros per share

* The capital increase is a part of debt restructuring signed with banks on Dec. 23, 2015

* GB Holding Srl is a newco controlled by Astrance Capital SAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)