BRIEF-Twilio files for IPO of up to $100 mln of class a common stock
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twilio files for IPO of up to $100 mln of class a common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Twilio Inc

* Twilio Inc Files For Ipo Of Up To $100 Mln Of Class A Common Stock - Sec filing

* Intend to list the class a common stock on the new york stock exchange under the symbol “twlo”.

* Twilio inc goldman sachs & co, j.p. Morgan and allen & company llc are among the underwriters to ipo

* Pacific Crest securities, JMP Securities , william blair , Canaccord Genuity also among underwriters to ipo

* Ipo price estimated solely for the purpose of computing the amount of the registration fee Source text : 1.usa.gov/1U9nJq9 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
