BRIEF-TSMC expects to beat Intel in server chip technology in 2017 - Nikkei

May 26 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co will be first to produce 7-nanometer chips, according to co’s senior executive - Nikkei

* Chief Executive Mark Liu, said TSMC will make 7-nanometer chips in small quantities from early 2017, & go into mass production in Q1 2018 - Nikkei

* TSMC expects to be ahead of Intel throughout, the first time TSMC acknowledges its leadership in advanced chip technology - Nikkei

* Intel said in earlier mail to Nikkei it expects to launch 1st 10-nanometer chip in second half 2017, but doesn't have schedule for 7-nanometer chips - Nikkei