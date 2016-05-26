FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Philippines bank also targeted by SWIFT hackers - Symantec
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Philippines bank also targeted by SWIFT hackers - Symantec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Symantec:

* SWIFT attackers’ malware linked to more financial attacks, bank in Philippines was also targeted by attackers - Symantec blog

* Symantec has found evidence that bank in Philippines was also attacked by group that stole $81 million from the Bangladesh Central Bank - blog

* Symantec has identified 3 pieces of malware which were being used in limited targeted attacks against financial industry in South-East Asia - blog

* Malware used by attackers who targeted Bangladesh Central Bank, Philippines bank, shares code with tools used by threat group known as Lazarus - Symantec blog

* Initial success of group that attacked Bangladesh Central Bank and Phillipines bank may prompt other attack groups to launch similar attacks - Symantec blog Source text - symc.ly/1XA0sTB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.