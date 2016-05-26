BRIEF-S&P- Tennessee GO rating raised to 'AAA' on stronger economy, higher reserves

May 26 (Reuters) -

* S&P On Tennessee - Tennessee GO rating raised to ‘AAA’ on stronger economy, higher reserves

* S&P On Tennessee - Expect Tennessee’s economy to exhibit healthy growth for 2016

* S&P On Tennessee - Stable outlook reflects state’s healthy economic growth, better-than-budgeted revenue performance, surplus enacted budget for FY17

* S&P On Tennessee - "Outlook reflects our view of the state's strong management of its long-term liabilities"