FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P- Tennessee GO rating raised to 'AAA' on stronger economy, higher reserves
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P- Tennessee GO rating raised to 'AAA' on stronger economy, higher reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) -

* S&P On Tennessee - Tennessee GO rating raised to ‘AAA’ on stronger economy, higher reserves

* S&P On Tennessee - Expect Tennessee’s economy to exhibit healthy growth for 2016

* S&P On Tennessee - Stable outlook reflects state’s healthy economic growth, better-than-budgeted revenue performance, surplus enacted budget for FY17

* S&P On Tennessee - "Outlook reflects our view of the state's strong management of its long-term liabilities" Source - (bit.ly/1sdfh2R) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.