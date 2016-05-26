BRIEF-Energen says adds swaps for 1.6 mln barrels of 2017 oil production

May 26 (Reuters) - Energen Corp

* Recently added swaps for 1.6 million barrels of its 2017 oil production at an average Nymex price of $50.55 per barrel

* Recently entered into three way collars for 3.0 million barrels of its 2017 oil production at an average call price of $61.03 per barrel

* Company’s total oil volumes hedged in 2017 now at 7.1 million barrels

* Added 7.2 BCF of permian basin-specific contracts to its 2017 natural gas hedge position at an average contract price of $2.85 per MCF

* Energen’s total natural gas hedge position in 2017 now at 10.8 bcf of basin-specific gas at an average contract price of $2.82 per MCF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: