BRIEF-Freddie Mac completes 3,687 loan modifications in April
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac completes 3,687 loan modifications in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac

* Says mortgage funding of $30 billion in april 2016

* Total Number Of Single-Family loan modifications were 3,687 in april 2016 and 14,597 for the four months ended april 30, 2016

* Aggregate unpaid principal balance (upb) of our mortgage -related investments portfolio decreased by approximately $6.4 billion in april

* Freddie Mac says completed 3,687 loan modifications in april 2016

* Freddie mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 3.0% in april

* Single-Family serious delinquency rate decreased from 1.20% in march to 1.15% in april.

* Freddie mac says multifamily delinquency rate of 0.04 percent in april 2016

* Single-Family refinance-loan purchase,guarantee volume of $14.9 billion in april representing 57% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases

* Single relief refinance mortgages comprised approximately 8% of total single-family refinance volume during april Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
