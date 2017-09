May 26 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Llc

* Vanguard natural resources announces amendment to credit facility and results of borrowing base redetermination

* Revised borrowing base of $1.325 billion, a decrease of 26% from previous level of $1.8 billion.