BRIEF-SCANA files petition to update schedules for new nuclear units
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SCANA files petition to update schedules for new nuclear units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - SCANA Corp :

* SCANA Corp’s subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas company (SCE&G‘s) elects fixed price option and requests update to construction and capital cost schedules for new nuclear units

* South Carolina Electric & Gas Company filed a petition with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (SCPSC) seeking approval to update the capital cost schedule as well as the construction milestone schedule for V.C. Summer Units 2 and 3, in South Carolina

* This petition reflects an increase in SCE&G’s total Project costs of approximately $852 million over the $6.827 billion approved by the SCPSC in Order No. 2015-661 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)

