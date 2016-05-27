FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings Q1 rental and operating income up 149% at 50 mln euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2016 / 5:15 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings Q1 rental and operating income up 149% at 50 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc :

* Q1 net profit amounted to 230 million euros ($257.30 million), EPS (basic) at 0.27 euro

* Q1 rental and operating income at 50 million euros, up 149 pct YoY

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 286 million euros adjusted EBITDA increased to 53 million euros, up 87 pct YoY

* Q1 EPRA NAV 3.3 billion euros; EPRA NAV including April 2016 equity increase at 3.6 billion euros up 17 pct from Dec. 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1RvAQ36 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.