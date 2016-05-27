BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings Q1 rental and operating income up 149% at 50 mln euros

May 27 (Reuters) - Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc :

* Q1 net profit amounted to 230 million euros ($257.30 million), EPS (basic) at 0.27 euro

* Q1 rental and operating income at 50 million euros, up 149 pct YoY

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to 286 million euros adjusted EBITDA increased to 53 million euros, up 87 pct YoY

* Q1 EPRA NAV 3.3 billion euros; EPRA NAV including April 2016 equity increase at 3.6 billion euros up 17 pct from Dec. 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1RvAQ36 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)