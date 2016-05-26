FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pronai licenses cancer drug candidate from Carna Biosciences
#Market News
May 26, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pronai licenses cancer drug candidate from Carna Biosciences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Pronai Therapeutics Inc

* Pronai licenses cancer drug candidate targeting CDC7 from Carna Biosciences

* Qtrly has obtained an exclusive license from Carna Biosciences, Inc., Kobe, Japan

* License for worldwide rights to develop and commercialize as-141, a small molecule kinase inhibitor targeting CDC7

* Will intially pay Carna $0.9 million and additional potential payments upon achievement of certain milestones of upto $270 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
