BRIEF-Kroger expands green peas product recall
May 26, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kroger expands green peas product recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - The Kroger Co :

* Kroger expands green peas product recall

* Says no customer illnesses have been reported to date

* Expanded its recall of Kroger Green Peas to include Northern Alabama , Kentucky , Louisiana , North Carolina , Central , Texas,Virginia

* Expanded recall of Pictsweet Steamable Green Peas to include products sold in Kroger, Dillons, Bakers, Gerbes, Food 4 Less and Jay-C locations

* Customers who have purchased any of products should not consume them; return them to a store for a full refund or replacement

* Both products were included in a recall initiated earlier this month by supplier because they may be contaminated with listeria

