a year ago
BRIEF-Realdolmen FY total profit rises 2097.9% to 10.7 million euros
May 27, 2016 / 5:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Realdolmen FY total profit rises 2097.9% to 10.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Realdolmen NV :

* FY total profit EUR 10.7 million ($11.97 million) versus EUR 0.5 million year ago

* FY REBIT margins improved from 3.8% to 4.5%

* FY revenue from continuing operations EUR 236.2 million versus EUR 223.5 million year ago

* Dividend distribution of EUR 3.5 million will be proposed to the September 2016 general meeting

* Expects for the year 2016/2017 a turnover to grow with a positive evolution of IT & business consulting while IT & business support should reduce somewhat

* For 2016/17, total margins would be around mid-single digit levels with slightly improved margins in IT & business consulting and flat margins in IT & business support Source text: bit.ly/1Vl4dfy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
