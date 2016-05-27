FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
BRIEF-Arbuthnot says to sell about 5.8 mln shares in Secure Trust
May 27, 2016 / 6:36 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Arbuthnot says to sell about 5.8 mln shares in Secure Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Intention to sell approximately 5.8 million ordinary shares of 40 pence each in secure trust

* Representing approximately 31.9 per cent. Of secure trust's existing issued share capital, by way of a secondary placing to institutional investors only. Sale is expected to be priced at £25

* Assuming completion of sale, company's interest in secure trust will reduce from 51.9 per cent To approximately 20.0 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

