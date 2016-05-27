BRIEF-FCA US LLC says voluntarily recalling an estimated 82 SUVs in the U.S.

May 27 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC:

* Voluntarily recalling an estimated 82 SUVs in the U.S. to replace their half shafts

* FCA US LLC says unaware of any related injuries, accidents, customer complaints or warranty claims

* FCA US LLC says unaware of any component failures

* FCA US LLC says a supplier advised FCA US of an inadvertent variation in its manufacturing process

* FCA US LLC says "investigation discovered they were installed on SUVs produced over 20-day period spanning September and October of 2015" Source text - bit.ly/1XBtfr2

