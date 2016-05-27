FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FCA US LLC says voluntarily recalling estimated 99 minivans in the U.S.
May 27, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCA US LLC says voluntarily recalling estimated 99 minivans in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC:

* Voluntarily recalling an estimated 99 minivans in the u.s. To tighten fasteners that join their third-row seatback and cushion frames

* A supplier advised fca us that a tool had been inadvertently set to deliver slightly less fastening torque than the specified amount

* Unaware of any related injuries, accidents, customer complaints or warranty claims; nor is the company aware of any component failures

* Affected are certain model-year 2016 dodge grand caravan and chrysler town & country minivans;additional 4 minivans subject to recall in canada Source text - bit.ly/1XBsWfZ

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

