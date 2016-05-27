FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hugo Games: capital increase and rights issue
May 27, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hugo Games: capital increase and rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Hugo Games A/S :

* Has decided to carry out an increase of company's share capital in July 2016

* Capital increase will be carried out as a rights issue, i.e. with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Expects to increase share capital by up to a total nominal amount of 15 million Danish crowns ($2.3 million) by cash payment

* Share price in rights issue will be at market price or below market price Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6514 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

